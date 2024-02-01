Who is Anil Masih, the man in the thick of the rigging row in Chandigarh

Anil Masih, 53, the man in the thick of the ballot tampering row, has been a key member of the Chandigarh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for nearly a decade now. Anil Masih, the man in the thick of the rigging row after Chandigarh mayoral elections. (HT Photo)

A BJP member since 2015, he has been a regular at all party events, representing the minority wing. Seeing his dedication, the party had nominated him as a councillor in the Chandigarh MC House in October 2022. Earlier in 2021, he had also been appointed the general secretary of the BJP’s minority morcha.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

READ | Arvind Kejriwal draws Donald Trump analogy after BJP's ‘rigged’ Chandigarh win

But the 53-year-old is no stranger to controversies.

In 2018, the Church of North India (CNI) had barred him from participating in all church activities after he allegedly used abusive language at a committee meeting and even spoke against the faith. He was, however, reinstated after two years later by Bishop of CNI, Denzel Peoples.

Masih studied at government school, Sector 11, before moving to DAV College, Sector 10, for graduation. His wife works as the manager at one of the girls’ hostels at Punjab Engineering Hostel (PEC), Sector 12. The family stays in the hostel barracks on PEC campus. Masih earlier worked at private firms in the tricity but for the past several years, he has been without an active job, stating that he is completely “dedicated to politics”.