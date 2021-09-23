Who is your chief minister face for 2022 Punjab assembly polls, Sukhbir Badal asks Congress

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked the ruling Congress to clarify as who was their chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Talking to mediapersons in Chandigarh after inducting industrialist Jagdev Singh Boparai into the party fold, Sukhbir said the Congress high command was trying to befool the people of the state “by frequently changing names of its CM candidate”.

“Initially, the name of Navjot Singh Sidhu as party candidate was announced but later they said that the party will go to the polls under Capt Amarinder Singh. Then, Sidhu’s name was floated, undermining the authority of newly appointed CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Not only the people of Punjab but also the state leaders of the Congress want to know who actually is their CM face,” said Sukhbir.

Taking a jibe at the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former deputy CM said both the parties are controlled by their leaders sitting in Delhi. “The Akali Dal is only party which has base in Punjab and has been working for the welfare of the people of the state since it came into existence,” he claimed.

The Congress, he alleged, failed miserably in fulfilling the promises it had made to the people of Punjab ahead of the 2017. “Changing chief minister at the fag-end of the government’s tenure will not help the party’s cause. People of Punjab will give a befitting reply to the party in the upcoming elections,” he added.

SAD legislator Bikram Singh Majithia was also present on the occasion.

New CM being bulldozed by Sidhu: Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday questioned if the new Punjab chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, was being “bulldozed” by the state Congress president, Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In a statement, Chugh said the way Sidhu has been overbearingly guiding and accompanying the chief minister was a clear indication from the Congress high command that Sidhu would be calling shots in Punjab and the rest of the cabinet would play second fiddle to him.