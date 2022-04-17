Why making people wait till July 1 for free power, Cong asks Mann
Chandigarh: Shortly after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced 300 units of free electricity for every household in the state every month from July 1, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Saturday asked why the AAP was delaying in implementing its pre-poll promise.
Former MP and Punjab Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa too said they would go through the details of the order to see if there was any “hidden agenda” in it. He made the remark even while welcoming the AAP government’s move.
Chief minister Mann on Saturday announced the implementation of his party’s pre-poll promise of 300 units of free power to every household every month from July 1.
Giving 300 units of free electricity was one of the major poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party during the Punjab assembly elections. The party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised it in June last year.
Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Saturday asked CM Mann why free electricity will be given from July month only.
“I welcome @BhagwantMann for fulfilling his promise of 300 units of free electricity but why wait till 1st July? Is there an issue of fiscal management? And please clarify if the bill is 301 units, will the consumers be charged the full bill? Lastly any move to do away with the tubewell subsidy?” asked Khaira in a tweet.
While welcoming the AAP government’s move, Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa said, “As the Opposition, we will go through the details to ensure there are no hidden agenda unforeseen to the public eye with the policy.” “I hope this new policy will not change the current power subsidies for our farmers. After all the devil is in the details,” said Bajwa.
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring too insisted on examining the details of the order, saying “the Proof of the pudding is in the eating”.
“Bhagwant Mann Ji , The Proof of the pudding is in the eating… The truthfulness of your 300 unit free power will be tested in the details and conditions attached to it... Best of luck to PSPCL which has to survive now, somehow.” Punjab BJP leader Subhash Sharma took on the Bhagwant Mann-led government, saying the AAP-led regime was just making announcements.
Referring to advertisements put out by the state information and public relations department in various newspapers on the state government’s 30-day report card, Sharma said the government had announced the setting up of an anti-gangster taskforce but despite that more than 30 murders have taken place in the state in last one month.
“People of Punjab want results and performance but your government has failed completely on this front,” alleged Sharma.
