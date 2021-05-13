Widow shot dead, male friend injured over ‘illicit relationship’ in Tarn Taran village

A 45-year-old widow was shot dead while her 36-year-old male friend was injured over suspected illicit relationship at Bhathal Sehja Singh village near Chohla Sahib town on Tuesday.

The widow was a resident of Bhathan Sehja Singh village while her friend belonged to Chamba Khurd village. Police have booked three persons, including the man’s father and brother. The identity of the third accused is yet to be ascertained.

The widow’s husband died four years ago. She has four children—three sons (one of them is married) and a daughter. The man is also married and is father of two children—a son and a daughter.

Police said the man’s family was upset over his relations with the widow. The accused pumped in three bullets into the widow killing her on the spot while bullets hit the man’s legs. The incident took place around 6pm when the widow and her friend were sitting together near a village tomb.

The man was rushed to a Tarn Taran civil hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. Chohla Sahib station house officer (SHO) Paramjit Singh said they have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (murder bid), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act. He said raids were on to nab the accused.