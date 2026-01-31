Wife, daughter among 4 booked in Zirakpur for murder after court order

Zirakpur police have registered a murder case against a woman, her daughter, and another two men after a court in Uttar Pradesh directed the registration of an FIR in connection with the death of a man, who had been living in Zirakpur for employment for nearly two decades. When family members noticed injury marks on the body, they approached the local police station in Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complaint filed by Ram Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, his son Akhilesh Singh had been living in Zirakpur for the past 20 years along with his wife Gudiya and his 19-year-old daughter. He worked in the area and stayed in a rented accommodation.

The complainant stated that Akhilesh had ongoing disputes with his wife. He alleged that Gudiya was involved in a relationship with Nitish Kumar, also a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh reportedly objected to this relationship, which led to repeated disagreements within the family. The complaint further alleged that the daughter supported her mother and Nitish Kumar.

According to the complaint, on August 24, 2025, Gudiya, her daughter, and Nitish allegedly assaulted Akhilesh with a stick, causing serious injuries. The complainant alleged that the accused later transported Akhilesh’s body to their native village in Uttar Pradesh.

When family members noticed injury marks on the body, they approached the local police station in Uttar Pradesh. A postmortem was conducted, confirming multiple injuries. However, the complainant alleged that police did not register an FIR at that time.

The family later approached senior police officers and subsequently filed a petition in a local court. On October 10, 2025, the court directed the complainant to pursue the matter before a magistrate under relevant legal provisions.

Acting on the magistrate’s order, Zirakpur police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against four accused Gudiya, wife of the victim; daughter of the victim; Nitish and Dayashankar, father of Nitish. Police said they have begun verifying the allegations and will examine the role of each accused.