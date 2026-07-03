Wife killed Rewari man with aide’s help: Police

Rewari police claim to have cracked the murder of a 21-year-old man, whose body was recovered from a canal near Asalwas village 23 days ago, exposing a conspiracy allegedly involving his wife and her aide.

Officials said further interrogation is underway, and the role of family members, if any, will also be examined during the investigation. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to police, the deceased, identified as Monu Kumar, was murdered by his wife Tannu along with her aide Sonu Singh and his associates. According to the police, the accused allegedly smothered Monu by covering his mouth and nose until he became unconscious and later dumped his body into the canal to make it appear like an accidental death. His scooter was also placed near the canal to mislead investigators.

Initially, police treated the case as either drowning or suicide, as no external injury marks were found on the body. Also, Monu’s scooter was found parked near the canal, further supporting the initial assumption. After completing the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.

However, during investigation, police found Tannu’s behaviour suspicious as during questioning, she allegedly confessed to her involvement in the crime and revealed the conspiracy.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Sheoran said Monu had gone missing two days before his body was recovered on June 10 from the canal near Asalwas village. A missing report had been lodged at Kasola police station by his father. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Sheoran said Monu had gone missing two days before his body was recovered on June 10 from the canal near Asalwas village. A missing report had been lodged at Kasola police station by his father. {{/usCountry}}

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Monu worked at a private company in Rajasthan’s Khushkhera industrial area. Police said his marriage with Tannu took place three years ago, but she had stayed at her in-laws’ house only briefly on a few occasions.

During police investigation, it emerged that Tannu was in a relationship with Sonu, a resident of nearby Mundanwas village. When Monu allegedly discovered the affair, the accused planned to eliminate him. Police said Tannu called Monu to a location in the Kasola area, where Sonu and his associates overpowered him.

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Police have arrested Tannu and Sonu’s associate Hariom from Mundanwas Kamalpur. Both have been sent to two-day police remand and efforts are on to arrest the main accused Sonu and other accomplices.

Officials said further interrogation is underway, and the role of family members, if any, will also be examined during the investigation.