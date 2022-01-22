Wife, step children booked for abetment after man attempts suicide in Ludhiana

Police registered a case after a 40-year-old man’s wife, three step daughters and a step son after her accused them of pushing him to commit suicide.

The case was registered after the victim, Amarjit Singh, 40, of Green City, Raikot, consumed poison in a suicide bid. He later alleged that his wife, his step children tried to implicate him in a false case in an attempt to grab his property.

The victim added that he has been suffering from depression and consumed poison in a foiled attempt to end his life.

The accused, Gurmeet Kaur, who married the victim six years has in turn lodged an FIR against her husband, alleging harassment.

Assistant sub-inspector Avtar Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.