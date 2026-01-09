Will adjust affected students via supernumerary seats: CM Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said his government will accommodate students affected by the closure of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College by adjusting them in other medical colleges through supernumerary seats. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

Expressing regret over closure of the medical college and those celebrating its closure, he said the 50 students of the first batch will be adjusted in medical colleges nearest to their homes. “Their education will not be allowed to suffer. They are our responsibility and we will adjust them in colleges nearest to their homes by creating supernumerary seats,” he asserted.

Omar also said that accountability must be fixed if standards were not maintained at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College that led to its closure. “The health minister is standing here with me. Yesterday, she was with me in Samba. We have discussed this issue thoroughly and as I said yesterday in Samba after the issuance of the order, these students have passed the NEET examination in a lawful manner. They have merit,” Omar told reporters here.

However, the CM said that the government must also reflect on the injustice done to students’ futures in the long run by shutting down the medical college. “Today, out of 50 seats, 40 were taken by Muslim students and objections were raised. But if, over time, the number of seats in this college had gradually increased to 400–500, it was possible that 250–300 students in the future would have been from Jammu. Where will those students go now?” he asked.

Taking a dig at the BJP and others in Jammu, Omar said aspirants across the country struggle to secure medical college seats. “We are perhaps the only place where we received a fully built medical college and yet got it shut down due to protests,” he said.

On the National Medical Commission’s assertion that norms were not fulfilled, Omar said the matter was even more unfortunate. “Who heads this university and who is its chancellor? They should also be questioned. Instead of questioning me alone, ask them as well,” he said.

“If today the BJP is happy that the university failed to maintain standards, then who is responsible and what action will be taken? We will adjust these 50 students, but someone must answer for the damage done to students’ future,” he said.

On whether the government intended to take back financial aid given to the institution, Omar said, “The aid was given to the university. We are not the kind of people who give money and then take it back.