Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will ask Centre to bring Udham Singh’s belongings back from England: Capt
chandigarh news

Will ask Centre to bring Udham Singh’s belongings back from England: Capt

Inaugurates Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial in Sunam on the occasion of 82nd martyrdom day of the freedom fighter
By Avtar Singh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:47 AM IST
CM Capt Amarinder Singh after inaugurating Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial in Sunam on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial in Sunam on the occasion of 82nd martyrdom day of the freedom fighter.

The memorial, which has a life-sized copper statue of Shaheed Udham Singh, has been constructed at 6.4 crore, displaying relics, rare pictures, documents besides, an urn containing his ashes.

Paying floral tributes to the freedom fighter, the CM said the supreme sacrifice made by him will ever inspire younger generations to imbibe the spirit of nationalism and patriotism.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said articles belonging to Shaheed Udham Singh, including his pistol and diary, are still in England. “We will take up the matter with the ministry of external affairs to bring the articles back,” said Amarinder.

Memorial soon to those who died in Andaman jail

The CM also announced that the Punjab government will soon construct a memorial to unsung freedom fighters who laid down their lives in the Cellular Jail of Andaman during the freedom struggle. It will be dedicated to the sons of soil who had undergone rigorous punishment, infamously known as “Kalapani”, the CM said, adding a lot of research has already been undertaken by eminent historians and scholars to identify such patriots and freedom fighters, especially hailing from Punjab.

Recalling his visit to the Cellular Jail during his last tenure, the CM said he was surprised that he did not know even a single name etched on the walls there, adding that these martyrs had died unknown leaving behind no memories.

School education minister Vijay Inder Singla said the unprecedented sacrifice of Shaheed Udham Singh epitomises the spirit of communal harmony, universal brotherhood and national unity.

Anganwadi workers, others hold protest

Members of Anganwadi Workers Mulazam Union, contractual employees and Punjab State Freedom Fighters Descendants’ Association held separate protests outside the venue and in the.

Harinderpal Singh Khalsa, state president of the descendants’ association, alleged that the police used force on them and they were not allowed to meet the chief minister despite assurance by the district administration. “The government has failed to give jobs to our families,” he added.

Chief of anganwadi workers Usha Rani said that they were going to pay homage to the martyr but the police stopped them and they held a protest on the road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP