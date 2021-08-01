Will ask Centre to bring Udham Singh’s belongings back from England: Capt

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial in Sunam on the occasion of 82nd martyrdom day of the freedom fighter.

The memorial, which has a life-sized copper statue of Shaheed Udham Singh, has been constructed at ₹6.4 crore, displaying relics, rare pictures, documents besides, an urn containing his ashes.

Paying floral tributes to the freedom fighter, the CM said the supreme sacrifice made by him will ever inspire younger generations to imbibe the spirit of nationalism and patriotism.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said articles belonging to Shaheed Udham Singh, including his pistol and diary, are still in England. “We will take up the matter with the ministry of external affairs to bring the articles back,” said Amarinder.

Memorial soon to those who died in Andaman jail

The CM also announced that the Punjab government will soon construct a memorial to unsung freedom fighters who laid down their lives in the Cellular Jail of Andaman during the freedom struggle. It will be dedicated to the sons of soil who had undergone rigorous punishment, infamously known as “Kalapani”, the CM said, adding a lot of research has already been undertaken by eminent historians and scholars to identify such patriots and freedom fighters, especially hailing from Punjab.

Recalling his visit to the Cellular Jail during his last tenure, the CM said he was surprised that he did not know even a single name etched on the walls there, adding that these martyrs had died unknown leaving behind no memories.

School education minister Vijay Inder Singla said the unprecedented sacrifice of Shaheed Udham Singh epitomises the spirit of communal harmony, universal brotherhood and national unity.

Anganwadi workers, others hold protest

Members of Anganwadi Workers Mulazam Union, contractual employees and Punjab State Freedom Fighters Descendants’ Association held separate protests outside the venue and in the.

Harinderpal Singh Khalsa, state president of the descendants’ association, alleged that the police used force on them and they were not allowed to meet the chief minister despite assurance by the district administration. “The government has failed to give jobs to our families,” he added.

Chief of anganwadi workers Usha Rani said that they were going to pay homage to the martyr but the police stopped them and they held a protest on the road.