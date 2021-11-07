‘Will chop off hands’: BJP MP after Haryana protesters confine Grover

A day after Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president and former state minister Manish Grover, BJP general secretary (organisation) Ravindra Raju and other senior leaders of the saffron party were locked up for hours at a temple in Kiloi village in Rohtak, BJP’s Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma on Saturday threatened to chop hands and gouge eyes of anyone who raises a finger at Grover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma led a protest march against leader of Opposition and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda and accused them of backing those who confined the senior BJP leaders at a temple on Friday.

“The Congress tried to hold our leaders hostage yesterday. This is frustration of Bhupinder and Deepender for losing the Lok Sabha polls. We won the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat due to Grover. Deepender and Congress should be note that if anyone raises a finger at Grover, we will chop their hands and gouge their eyes,” the MP said.

“The days of Hooda family are gone and they are confined in some areas of Rohtak and Jhajjar. Some people of these areas are backing them with a hope that Hooda will become chief minister again. But this is not going to happen because BJP will rule in Haryana for the next 25 years,” the MP added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the BJP workers, Grover said three youths had barged into the temple at Kiloi village at around 11am when he was listening to the live telecast of PM Narendra Modi’s speech from Kedarnath Temple.

“The alcoholic youths said this is Grover, who is responsible for Deepender’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and this is the right time to teach him a lesson. My colleagues and party workers asked me to leave the temple as the situation got tense but I refused. With the support of my party workers and Khap representatives, we returned home safely,” he said.

“Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been trying to divide the society and he did the same a few years back. Neither had I apologised from anyone nor will I apologise in future. Some people of the Hooda and Nandal Khaps came to me and requested to wish everyone ‘Ram-Ram’ from the balcony and the matter was resolved thereafter,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma and former minister Manish Grover’s statements, Congress chief whip in Haryana assembly and local MLA BB Batra said the MP’s statement is unacceptable in a democratic setup.

“How can an elected MP threaten people to chop their hands? This is clearly a violation of law and order and police should take cognisance of the matter. The BJP leader’s statement shows that they have no faith in democracy. If anyone tried to hold them hostage, they should file a complaint before the police. The BJP leaders want to rule with sticks,” the Rohtak MLA added.

While Deepender could not be reached for a comment, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said he did not want to comment on such “irresponsible statements”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}