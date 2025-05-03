Will come up with new policy for films on Sikh figures, says Akal Takht jathedar

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Friday asked the film-makers and artists to refrain from making movies on historic Sikh figures in violation of the Sikh principles and said a concrete policy would be made for the future in light of the resolutions passed by the SGPC, in past in this regard. Akal Takht acting Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

Addressing a special gathering held on Friday at Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Gargaj said that keeping in mind the earlier decisions made by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in 1934, 1940, 2003, 2015, and 2022 regarding films and visuals, a basic policy framework was discussed.

The meeting was attended by panthic personalities, Sikh intellectuals, scholars, and Sikh artists to deliberate on films, animated productions and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated videos related to Sikh Gurus, their family members, historical Sikh warriors/martyrs, and various aspects of Sikh history.

Scholars emphasised that current technological developments pose significant challenges to Sikh identity, traditions, principles, and philosophy.

The meeting was held in the wake of the recently released movie ‘Akaal’ by Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal on the Sikh warriors. Objections were raised by the Sikh bodies over this movie.

Giani Gargaj, while addressing the media, stated that the suggestions received during the meeting will be carefully considered and further deliberations will be conducted in accordance with Sikh principles,

He added that a committee will soon be constituted to examine the suggestions and related aspects, and a draft policy will be prepared in collaboration with the SGPC. He also said that another session with Sikh experts from the field of technology and AI may be convened shortly.

The jathedar also referred to recent statements by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar expressing his desire to make a film on Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa. He made it clear that such a film would not be permitted.

He reiterated that the Khalsa Panth is clear and united in its stance that no films should be made featuring representations of Sikh Gurus, their family members, Sahibzadas (sons of gurus), Sikh martyrs, revered personalities, or Sikh ceremonies. He clarified that while decisions can progress forward, they cannot be reversed. Firm action will be taken to stop those acting against this consensus.