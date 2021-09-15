Will continue to explore possibilities to get J&K’s spl status back: Mehbooba

Recalling ‘golden period’ of her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed her concern over deteriorating situation across the UT.

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, during his tenure as CM of the erstwhile state, had introduced ‘healing touch’ policy, she said.

Presiding over a party meeting of senior functionaries at Surankote in Poonch, Mehbooba said, “This is your future, your land, your job, your life and dignity. There was a time when entire traffic used to be stopped for the movement of army convoys. But when Mufti Sahib became CM for the first time, he stopped this practice. There was an unethical practice of detaining people on suspicion. If a militant had eaten food at someone’s house, the security forces used to arrest them and beat up the family. Mufti Sahib stopped all these, but ironically the situation is again back to square one.”

Sayeed had participated in the 2002 assembly elections and won 18 seats for the PDP. He went on to form a coalition government with the Indian National Congress and was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir for a term of three years.

Talking to mediapersons later, Mehbooba reiterated her stand on abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A and said that her party (PDP) will continue to constitutionally explore all the possibilities to get the special status back.

She also criticised the BJP government for the rising inflation, unemployment and bringing controversial farm laws.