Will create necessary infra for promotion of adventure tourism: Haryana CM
Will create necessary infra for promotion of adventure tourism: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said to promote adventure activities in Haryana, Milkha Singh Club has been set up at Morni to organise adventure activities in the area
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with a mountaineering team of school students on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday reiterated that the state government will create necessary infrastructure for the promotion of adventure tourism.

While flagging off a mountaineering team of Haryana school students, he said the youth will be trained to promote adventure sports. Khattar said to promote adventure activities in Haryana, Milkha Singh Club has been set up at Morni to organise adventure activities in the area.

He said about 1,000 youths will be given training in adventure activities.

Khattar said at least 100 students, including 22 physically challenged, are part of the mountaineering team.

The state government gives 5 lakh to a student who climbs any one of the 10 highest peaks, he added. Education minister Kanwar Pal said 40 lakh will be spent on the 13-day mountaineering programme by the school education academic cell.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022
