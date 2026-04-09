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Will distribute wheat, fodder to affected farmers: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday directed party’s halqa incharges and district presidents to help distressed farmers whose standing wheat crop had been completely damaged across 1.25 lakh acres due to rain and hailstorm

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday directed party’s halqa incharges and district presidents to help distressed farmers whose standing wheat crop had been completely damaged across 1.25 lakh acres due to rain and hailstorm.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday directed party’s halqa incharges and district presidents to help distressed farmers whose standing wheat crop had been completely damaged across 1.25 lakh acres due to rain and hailstorm

Sukhbir held a meeting with the party leaders and said that a detailed plan had been charted to start distribution of wheat as well as dry and green fodder to the affected farmers after April 20. “We are creating nodal points for collection of the relief material which then will be distributed in the affected villages,” he added.

He said the party would also extend help to small farmers whose vegetable produce had been damaged due to the recent hailstorm.

The SAD president also took on chief minister Bhagwant Mann for failing to fulfill his responsibility towards the suffering farmers. He said the chief minister as well as the Aam Aadmi Party, before coming to power in 2022, had announced that it would provide an advance compensation of 50,000 per acre for crop damage before any survey or ‘girdwari’.

 
crop damage sukhbir singh badal compensation aam aadmi party
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Will distribute wheat, fodder to affected farmers: Sukhbir
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Will distribute wheat, fodder to affected farmers: Sukhbir
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