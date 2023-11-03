Will do justice with minorities if voted to power: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that his party will do justice with the minorities, if voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir.

Altaf Bukhari assured the delegation led by district president minority cell, Dalbir Singh that he would do justice with the minorities in Jammu and Kashmir for their social, political, and educational uplift.

Bukhari held threadbare discussion regarding the Sikh community and protection of cultural heritage of the minorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation informed him that the Punjabi language was being spoken by a large section of people in Jammu and Kashmir irrespective of regional or religious identity.

“The language is a binding force for the communities and, therefore, it must be promoted and recognised as one of the official languages in Jammu and Kashmir,” the deputation informed the Apni Party president during their meeting.

They also demanded reservation of two legislative assembly seats i.e., one each in Jammu and Kashmir regions.

Bukhari said, “As far as the demand of Punjabi language is concerned, it would be considered as it is in the agenda of the Apni Party”.

He said that the demand for two legislative assembly seats should also be accepted.

