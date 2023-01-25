Will dump PPP and property ID if voted to power, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday declared that if voted to power, Congress will terminate the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and property ID.

Addressing a press conference, Hooda said that the BJP-JJP coalition has imposed PPP and property ID on the public to harass them. “The government should ensure that there should be no political use or misuse of this data. The PPP and property ID are being used to promote corruption,’’ the leader of the opposition said. Hooda said the government is weakening the Panchayati Raj system by enforcing the e-tendering on sarpanches. The former CM demanded compensation for the mustard farmers, who are facing the brunt of the weather. “Up to 60% of the mustard crop has been damaged due to frost. But to date, no step has been taken by the government for special Girdawari and compensation,” he said.

The former CM also demanded a fair inquiry into the allegations levelled against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh. State Congress president Udai Bhan said that the party is going to run a ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign in Haryana from January 26. This campaign will run for two months.