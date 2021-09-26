Will eliminate paper leak gang: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state government intends to completely eliminate the gang involved in paper leaks.

Addressing a press conference, Khattar said a toll free number 1800-180-2022 has been set up by the state vigilance bureau for tightening the noose around those involved in the paper leaks.

“All aspirants who have ever been contacted by the perpetrators of paper leaks should immediately share the information on this toll free number,” he said.

‘Power, water theft cases should not be considered crime’

Regarding the NCRB data on law and order in state, the chief minister said cases of electricity and water theft should not be considered as a crime but bad habits.

“The perpetrators of electricity and water theft should be penalised by imposition of financial penalty,” he said.

The power department has collected ₹121 crore as penalties, Khattar said.

“Our disposal of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) cases, excluding the power and water theft cases is about 77.2%. The disposal rate is about 86% for crime against person, 93% for crime against women, and 94% for cases of the Arms Act,” the CM said.

Khattar said this year, paddy procurement will start from October 1 because of heavy rains. Earlier, procurement used to start from September 25.

‘BJP never humiliated its ousted CMs’

On a question regarding the removal of Captain Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister, Khattar said BJP has also replaced its chief ministers but has never humiliated them like the Congress did.

“Dissension is also prevalent in the Haryana Congress. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda is also treading the same path. For many years, the state Congress has not been able to structure its organisation,” he said.

Public interface for volunteering, self-employment launched

Khattar on Saturday launched a ‘Samarpan’ portal which aims to encourage volunteerism. He said people willing to volunteer will get an opportunity to give their services in the field of education, skill development, sports, and agriculture.

The voluntary services provided through the ‘Samarpan’ initiative are linked with various programmes and initiatives of government such as education, women and child development, farmer’s welfare, and skill development.

The CM said ‘Samarpan’ will provide a platform for volunteers who wish to do something good for the society. He also launched a foreign cooperation department (FCD) official website www.fcd.haryana.gov.in to help non-resident Haryanvis to reconnect, rediscover, and revive their roots in Haryana.

FCD’s website will provide comprehensive information about Haryana, Haryanvi culture, reasons to invest in Haryana, and the export performance of the state.

Khattar also launched ‘HUNAR’ (Haryana, Udyam, Naukri Aur Rozgar) mobile application developed by Haryana Skill Development Mission.

Through this app, the Mission will give training to candidates for self-employment and setting up an enterprise in different activities besides regular wage employment training.

In addition to this, students will be given training in industrial, technical, vocational, and competitive courses through the app.