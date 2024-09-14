Will Engineer Rashid back BJP if need arises after polls: Omar Abdullah

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday accepted the challenge of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid and said he will accompany him to Tihar jail on October 2, the day his bail ends. NC vice-president Omar Abdullah (File)

In his first public rally in Baramulla after his release, Rashid said he will withdraw all candidates if the former CM accompanies him to Tihar jail, the day he will be taken back.

“The day he is taken back. I will accompany him to Tihar, so now he should leave the field and sit at his home,” the NC vice president added. On Thursday, Rashid said, “I want to ask him if, according to him, I am working for the BJP then why will they put me in Tihar again,” he said, predicting the elections would bring about a big change in J&K.

“If Omar Abdullah will only accompany me to Tihar Jail, the day I am taken back, I promise, we will withdraw candidates against him from Ganderbal and Budgam,” he said, seeking support from people to strengthen his hands.