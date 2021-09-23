Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will ensure justice in 2015 sacrilege cases, says new Punjab CM Channi
chandigarh news

Will ensure justice in 2015 sacrilege cases, says new Punjab CM Channi

Accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, Channi pays obeisance at Golden Temple. “I assure you that there will be justice in the sacrilege cases,” Channi said, referring to the series of desecration incidents of ‘birs’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib after the incident at Bargari in Faridkot district in June 2015 and subsequent protests that left two followers dead in police firing at Behbal Kalan in October 2015 during the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP rule.
By Surjit Singh, Amritsar
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:44 AM IST
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, his deputy OP Soni and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu paying obeisance at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. They also visited the Golden Temple, Ram Tirath Temple and Jallianwala Bagh. Six years after the sacrilege incidents, the delay in action was one of the reasons for the rebellion within the Congress against former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Newly appointed Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said he will ensure justice in the 2015 sacrilege incidents and that governance under his stewardship will be in consonance with propriety.

The CM, who was accompanied by state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, attended early morning rituals at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The two also shouldered the palanquin carrying Guru Granth Sahib from the Akal Takht to the shrine’s sanctum sanctorum.

“We have come here to seek blessings of Guru Sahib. The governance will be within the boundaries of propriety and decorum. All faiths and social sections will get due respect,” Channi said.

“I assure you that there will be justice in the sacrilege cases,” Channi said, referring to the series of desecration incidents of ‘birs’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib after the incident at Bargari in Faridkot district in June 2015 and subsequent protests that left two followers dead in police firing at Behbal Kalan in October 2015 during the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP rule.

Six years after the incidents, the delay in action was one of the reasons for the rebellion within the Congress against former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Five months to go for the assembly elections, the Congress leadership, at the instance of Sidhu, had asked Capt Amarinder to fulfil the pre-poll promise of bringing the perpetrators of the sacrilege and police firing cases to justice.

Sidhu said: “Politics in Punjab had veered away from real issues concerning the state but our new CM has brought them back into focus. What I felt in the company of this humble CM in the last few days, I never did in the last 17 years of my political career. Now I am feel that the Congress can serve the people fearlessly. Now, every party worker will fight for truth and rights.”

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general secretary Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Golden Temple manager Gurinder Singh and others felicitated the CM, his deputies and Sidhu with ‘siropas’.

The CM was also presented a replica of the Golden Temple.

Later, the three paid tributes to the martyrs at the Jallianwala Bagh besides paying obeisance at the Durgiana Temple and the Ram Tirath Temple.

Channi and Sidhu also visited residences of senior party leaders, including former minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, state working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Amritsar West MLA Raj Kumar Verka and Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, in Amritsar.

BOX:

CM has a brief stopover

at tea stall, recites poetry

CM Channi and Sidhu had a brief stopover ‘Giani Tea Stall’ near Bhandari bridge, where the CM recited poetry while sitting on a stool and sipping tea after pouring it in a small bowl.

“Chalte firte hue mehtab dikhaenge tumhen, humse milna kabhi, ye Punjab dikhaenge tumhen. Chand har chhat pe hai, suraj hai har aangan mein, neend se jaago, naye khwab dikhaenge tumhen (Come, I will show you moonlight while walking around.. I will show you real Punjab. Here, there is moon at every terrace and sun in every patio; wake up, will show you new dreams),” Channi said.

Sidhu offered fritters to the CM with locals gathered at the tea stall. He was also seen engaging in banter with those present.

