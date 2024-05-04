 Will ensure strict action against officials ‘misleading’ admn to skip poll duties: Ludhiana DEO - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Will ensure strict action against officials ‘misleading’ admn to skip poll duties: Ludhiana DEO

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 04, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Sawhney emphasised that exemptions from election duties should not be sought on frivolous or unsubstantiated grounds

District election officer-cum-district commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Friday warned that the administration would take “severe action against officials attempting to mislead” the administration for exemption from poll duties.

District election officer Sakshi Sawhney inspecting a strong room at PAU in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
District election officer Sakshi Sawhney inspecting a strong room at PAU in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

She said that as per Section 159 of the Representation of People’s Act 1951, it was mandatory for every appointed official to attend training sessions and perform assigned duties. This legal provision ensures that all officials contribute to the smooth and fair conduct of the elections, she said.

Sawhney emphasised that exemptions from election duties should not be sought on frivolous or unsubstantiated grounds. According to district commissioner Sawhney said the action could include departmental disciplinary measures.

She said that there might be officials who are unable to discharge duties because of medical concerns, such as medical issues. To ensure that only people with genuine health concerns are exempted, a medical board has been constituted for screening. She made it clear that legal proceedings would be initiated against those using fake medical certificates.

The DEO said that female employees are now entitled to perform duties in their home constituency, alleviating logistical concerns and promoting their greater participation.

For any inquiries or assistance regarding duty assignments during the elections, the authorities in court room 2 of Additional deputy commissioner major (retd) Amit Sareen in the District Administrative Complex can be contacted.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
