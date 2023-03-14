Will ensure thorough probe into Budgam woman’s murder case: SSP

Budgam’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tahir Gilani on Tuesday assured exemplary investigation into the murder case of a local woman, whose body was chopped into pieces allegedly by a man last week.

The police have already arrested 45-year-old Shabir Ahmad Wani, a mason who worked at the victim’s house last year, for allegedly killing her, chopping her body into multiple pieces and disposing them at different sites in the district. (PTI)

Gilani, along with Budgam deputy commissioner Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, met the family members of the victim and said, “I thank people, particularly the youth, for supporting us. The investigation into the murder will be foolproof. I assure you of an exemplary investigation and our effort will be to ensure that the culprit gets the maximum sentence.”

The woman had gone missing on March 7 after she left for her computer training class.

The incident had triggered multiple protests in parts of Budgam, including Ompora, and a candle light march in Soibugh on Monday.

NC leader accuses police of intimidating family

Meanwhile, a National Conference leader and former MLA from Budgam, Ruhullah Mehdi, accused the police of intimidating the woman’s family over protests on Monday.

“I was in Soibugh to pay my condolence to the family of the victim. Her family members told me that the district police threatened them because some young boys of the area had taken out a candle light march yesterday evening. This is intimidation of the highest order,” Mehdi said in a series of tweets.

“Instead of consoling the family and assuring them of the harshest possible punishment to the murderer, the police have resorted to threats and intimidation to the family. This should immediately stop and the police should apologise to the family for having made them feel threatened,” he added.

The Budgam police, in a tweet, responded: “Fiction apart, facts are here: Within hours of filing the complaint, police arrested the accused and recovered the body parts. When the police are making a strong case, why politicize the grave incident. Even in the candlelight march, people thanked the police for their quick response. Period (sic).”