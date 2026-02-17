Chandigarh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that the government is committed to establishing Haryana's law and order as a model in the country by strengthening the police force with modern resources, improved infrastructure, and state-of-the-art training. Will establish Haryana's law and order system as a model for entire nation: CM Saini

He said that ₹300 crore is being spent on modernisation of the police, while the recruitment process for 5,500 new police personnel is underway.

Saini was addressing the valediction ceremony of the sixth batch of the SWAT Commando Course at the Commando Training Centre in Panchkula, as the chief guest. During the course, 88 personnel received training in modern weapons and specialised operational skills.

On the occasion, Saini inaugurated a firing simulator constructed at a cost of ₹85 lakh. This state-of-the-art facility integrates modern technology with training and provides personnel with an accurate experience of real-time situations.

The simulator enables them to practice complex scenarios without risk, improves reaction time, and enhances firing accuracy. It will make training more effective, scientific, and result-oriented, an official statement said.

Saini said that the Commando Training Centre, Panchkula, was established in 1984 and has been formally imparting commando training since March 4, 1985.

Keeping in view the emerging security challenges at the time, the centre was conceived to prepare a highly trained force for special operations.

Spread over approximately 12 acres, it has today become a symbol of the bravery and professionalism of the Haryana Police, the statement said.

From the Basic Commando Course to the SWAT Commando Course, 12 types of specialised courses are conducted here. So far, 25,700 personnel have been trained here and have dedicated themselves to the service of the state and the nation.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said that becoming a SWAT Commando is not merely attaining a rank but assuming the responsibility of being a strong guardian of the state's security.

He said that during the course, personnel gained proficiency in specialised techniques such as anti-terror operations, close-quarters battle, drone operations, IED handling, and firefighting.

Saini added that the present era has moved beyond traditional crime patterns, with challenges such as terrorism, organised crime, cyber attacks, and drone-based threats emerging rapidly.

In such circumstances, the role of specialised units like SWAT becomes extremely important, he said.

He further said that the Commando Training Centre, Panchkula, will be equipped with more advanced technologies in the future. Simulation-based training, virtual reality modules, and inter-agency joint exercises will be strengthened further.

The government's endeavour is to ensure that every personnel is fully capable not only physically but also mentally and technically, he asserted.

Saini said the government is continuously working to modernise the police force.

Modern weapons, improved bulletproof equipment, strengthened communication systems, establishment of cyber labs, and upgradation of training institutions are among the key steps taken in this direction.

The government's goal is to make Haryana's security system the best in the country.

The CM said that to achieve this objective, peace, security, and the rule of law are being given top priority in the state.

Haryana's commitment to women's safety has led to a 16 percent reduction in crimes against women in 2025, he added.

The state is also leading the country in the fight against cybercrime, protecting citizens' assets worth ₹256 crore by saving 36 percent of fraudulent amounts in real time and blocking 1.5 lakh fraudulent mobile numbers.

Similarly, taking strict action against organised crime, the police have busted 426 criminal gangs and ensured the extradition of 15 gangsters who had taken shelter abroad, he said.

With a commitment to make Haryana drug-free, he said that the government is moving forward firmly under Action Plan 2029.

He informed that the 'TRAKEA' bar-coding system has been implemented in the Forensic Science Laboratory at the Madhuban Police Complex, making Haryana the first state in the country to adopt such a system from the police station level to the forensic lab.

A total of 33 women police stations have been set in the state, and 239 women help desks have been established to provide immediate assistance to women living in remote areas.

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal and many senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

