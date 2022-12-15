Will focus on accountability, transparency, clean governanc: Sukhu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who took over the reins of the hill state as its 15th chief minister, has many challenges lined up before him, including the state’s debt burden, tackling in-fighting within the party, and fulfilling party’s guarantees such as restoring the old pension scheme and ₹1,500 per month grant above the age of 18, in the face of limited financial resources. Sukhu outlines his vision for the state for the next five years in a freewheeling interview with HT. Excerpts:

1) What will be the government’s top priorities?

We want to change the system, provide better services to the masses and uplift the downtrodden. Our first priority is providing a clean and transparent government that is accountable. We are already trying to identify the bottlenecks that hamper the service delivery system. I assure the people that this is their own government and we will ensure public participation in policy formation. Making Himachal pollution-free is also a priority for which we intend to replace the fuel-run government vehicles with electric ones in a phased manner. To achieve this objective, charging stations will also be set up across the state. Plans are also afoot to replace the HRTC bus fleet and introduce electric buses to reduce carbon transmission in the state. A clean environment will bring in more tourists. By June 15, one department will be made a ‘clean department’, which means they will get electric vehicles. We will connect all 12 district headquarters with the heliport and expand the air connectivity.

2) The state is reeling under debt. What steps will be taken to overcome the financial crisis?

I have held multiple rounds of meetings with officers from different departments to understand the financial situation. This will go on for another few days. The new government will cut down on all wasteful expenditure. In the first meeting, all Congress MLAs decided to forego subsidies and facilities provided to them during their stay at government rest houses. All MLAs have also been directed to create a roadmap for carrying out developmental work in their respective constituencies. The budget would be scheme-based and the allocation will not be outside the budget plans.

3) Would the new government work to end the VIP culture?

I, too, come from a common man background. So, there will be no VIP culture in the state. This is the common man’s government.

4) Cement prices in Himachal, which has three major plants, are much higher than the other states. Why so?

The companies are using the resources and minerals of the state. We will ensure that the prices are reduced and make it affordable for the common man.

5) How will you tackle factionalism in the party in the face of a strong opposition?

We were a strong opposition as well. Who says there is factionalism in the party? There can only be differences of opinion. The party is resolute about living up to the expectations of the people.

