Will implement Old Pension Scheme in first cabinet meet: Hooda

: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday announced that the Old Pension Scheme will be implemented at the first cabinet meeting as soon as the Congress government is formed in Haryana.

The Old Pension Scheme was done away with and replaced by a contributory pension scheme called New Pension Scheme as a part of pension reforms during the Congress-led UPA rule at the Centre.

Speaking to the members of National Movement for Old Pension Scheme, who are holding protest at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, the Congress leader said that old pension plan is the right of the employees and the government should immediately accept and implement their demand.

Hooda said this benefit has been given to employees in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal.

