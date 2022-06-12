Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will initiate probe into govt appointments based on fake documents: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
chandigarh news

Will initiate probe into govt appointments based on fake documents: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he has learnt that many relatives of these influential people have been appointed in government jobs on the basis of fake documents
Will initiate probe into govt appointments based on fake documents: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Published on Jun 12, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that he will initiate probe against many relatives of “influential” people and politicians in the state, who have got government jobs in various departments using fake documents.

“All this will be probed. We are going to make them accountable for the taxes collected from people of Punjab, which has been misused on them in form of salary,” he said in a tweet.

The chief minister said he has learnt that many relatives of these influential people have been appointed in government jobs on the basis of fake documents.

Notably, the chief minister has got a number of reports about such appointments done in the tenure of the previous Congress and Akali governments. A manager in Punjab Cooperative Agriculture Development Bank was dismissed from service on these charges a few days ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP