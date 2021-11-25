Will make Chandigarh garbage free, ‘guarantees’ AAP

In its second ‘guarantee’ to the voters ahead of the upcoming Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) assured to make the city garbage free.

The AAP had earlier this month announced its first ‘guarantee’ wherein the party promised to provide 20,000 litre of free water to each household every month.

During a press conference at AAP’s office on Wednesday, Chandigarh affairs incharge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh said, “Chandigarh people will get freedom from piles of garbage.” He said, “The BJP and the Congress, which have been occupying the municipal corporation in rotation for more than two decades, have failed to clean the city.”

Singh said residents of the city would be freed from the mountain of garbage lying in the dumping ground if the AAP is voted to power. “World-class arrangements will be made for waste disposal. The Daddu Majra plant will be operated with high-end technology. Apart from this, best arrangements will be made to collect the garbage from every house,” he added.

“A unique system will be developed to segregate wet and dry waste. The number of sanitation workers in each ward will be increased. With a ban on throwing garbage in public places, superlative arrangements will be made to avoid littering in the future,” Singh added.

Attacking the BJP, he said that the cleanliness ranking of Chandigarh, one of the country’s top cities, has slipped to the 66th position, for which the ruling party is solely responsible.

It may be noted here that in the recently released report of Swachh Survekshan 2021, Chandigarh’s rank dropped from eight to 16 among 48 cities with population above 10 lakh.

AAP’s co-incharge Pradeep Chhabra said, “The BJP has robbed the city of its beauty by handing over the cleaning task to a private player.” He also questioned the mayor on why the city’s ranking dropped even after spending ₹300 crore in the name of cleanliness in the last five years.

Party gets notices for defacing property

Notices were issued to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act on Wednesday.

As per the information available, the party had put up campaign posters and banners in some areas, including Sector 7, without requisite permission from the authorities.

After the posters came into notice of the authorities, these were removed and notices were served on the party.

Confirming the development, Rohit Gupta, SDM (East), said, “A big banner came to our notice, which was put up against the norms. We immediately removed it and served notice on the party under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act .”

Details of other cases were awaited till the filing of this report.

The deputy commissioner has constituted three enforcement teams for as many zones – central, east and south – each headed by SDM of the area for implementation of the provisions of the defacement of property act and checking the violation of model code of conduct.

‘Had given contract to a firm’

Prem Garg, convener, AAP Chandigarh, said, “We had given the outdoor publicity contract to a firm. “The firm posted the banners a day prior to obtaining the requisite permissions. These are paid sites where posters/banners can be installed after taking permissions. After it came to our knowledge, we immediately removed them.”