Will move resolution against Tytler in Vidhan Sabha: Sukhbir

Attacking the Congress for appointing Jagdish Tytler, whose name had earlier figured in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, as one of the 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said that his party will move a resolution in the forthcoming special assembly session on November 8, demanding action against the Gandhi family.

Sukhbir, along with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Jagir Kaur, reached Ludhiana to attend a ceremony at Gurdwara Sri Singh Sabha, Dugri.

Addressing a press conference along with the victims of the 1984 riots, Sukhbir said that SAD MLAs will propose the resolution, which hopefully would be passed unanimously.

“I am surprised that even when it is clear that Gandhi family had orchestrated the attack on Sikhs and their properties in November 1984, no action had been taken against them even after 37 years. Tytler, who is a key accused in the anti-Sikh riots, should immediately be put behind bars,” he added.

Taking a dig at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, the SAD president said that he should clear his stance on Tytler’s appointment to a top Congress panel.

“They should tell the people of Punjab why they supported his appointment. I urge all the Sikhs in the state to boycott the Congress,” he added.

The SAD chief further said that the Punjab CM should follow the pattern of other states and the Centre and slash VAT on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre.

He said that since the CM claimed that Punjab treasury is full, he should not have any problem in effecting an immediate reduction in state VAT on petrol and diesel prices.

Badal further claimed that if brought to power, the SAD-BSP government would form a welfare board to address the grievances of the victims of the anti-Sikh riots.

Meanwhile, commenting on Punjab transport minister Raja Warring, Sukhbir said he was acting in a vindictive manner against Akali leaders and he won’t take action against any buses owned by Congress leaders.

Badal, meanwhile, appointed Ludhiana-based industrialist Gurmeet Singh Kular as his adviser on the industrial affairs.