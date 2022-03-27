Will only attach property of those wilfully harbouring terrorists: Jammu and Kashmir Police

Two days after warning that the properties of those involved in providing shelter to militants will be seized, Jammu and Kashmir Police has now clarified that action will be taken only if the house owner “wilfully harboured terrorists” and there was no duress.

On Thursday the police had said that the process to attach immovable properties used for terror activities has been initiated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and warned people providing shelter to terrorists or their associates.

“There has been misinformation, rumours floated by certain quarters regarding the information provided by the Srinagar Police with respect to the initiation of attachment of properties used for purpose of terrorism.

It is clarified that the Srinagar Police are well aware of the difference between wilful harbouring of terrorists and one done under duress. The attachments being done are for properties where it has been proved beyond doubt that the house owner/member had wilfully provided shelter/ harboured terrorists, in most cases for days together and that it was not done under any duress whatsoever,” the J&K police spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman said the attachment proceedings always come after investigation procedures, in any case, are at an advanced stage.

“Out of ignorance, some persons are trying to portray it as some kind of forced enforcement, but it is a fact that Sections 2(g) and 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, have been in vogue since decades and these are not some recent additions as claimed by some rumour-mongers,” he said.

The spokesman said the decision regarding the enforcement of these sections of law is due to the fact that many supporters of terrorism are wilfully providing harbour and safe havens to terrorists who conduct attacks on civilians and security forces in Srinagar.

“The issue of so-called ‘forceful entry’ of terrorists into any house or other structure, the house owner or any other member claiming duress should timely inform the authorities about the same, as many provisions for hiding identity of such informant are available under law. The onus always lies on the house owner/member to prove duress by informing the authorities well in time that there is/was the forceful entry of terrorists into his/her house,” the spokesman said.

Earlier too, the police had seized properties used for terror activities in different parts of the Valley, especially those belonging to some separatist leaders.