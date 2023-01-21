Will present chargesheet against Modi govt to people: Jairam Ramesh

Claiming that the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has ruined the country, Congress MP and party’s general secretary in-charge (communication) Jairam Ramesh on Friday said, “The Congress will fight their ideology during the party’s Haath se Haath Jodo campaign from January 26 to March 26.”

He said during this door-to-door campaign, a “chargesheet” against Modi government will be delivered at every doorstep across the country. The “chargesheet”, he said, will be released in Delhi on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Ramesh said, “Congress workers will reach every single house falling under 10 lakh polling booths with a letter written by Rahul Gandhi and a chargesheet against the failure of the Modi government.”

He said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra is not connected to the elections. It is a fight against the economic disparity, social polarisation and political dictatorship of the BJP and RSS.”

To a query pertaining revocation of Article 370, he said, “We believe that the process to pass the Bill on August 5, 2019, was not democratic. Without holding discussions and proper analysis, the Bill was passed. We want that democracy is restored in J&K and full statehood is given to the region.”

“The government has extended special provisions to North-Eastern states and in some areas of Karnataka, Goa and Himachal Pradesh under Article 371. You are talking about Article 370, and I am telling you about Article 371, which has special provisions,” he added.

When sought his reaction over BJP’s allegations that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has members of the Gupkar Alliance that ‘encouraged separatism’, he said, “Who had formed a coalition government with the PDP in the state? It was the BJP. They should better do some introspection.”

When asked if the Congress considered Ghulam Nabi Azad’s DAP as BJP’s ‘B team’, Ramesh said, “It’s indeed, but the party is finished. All those who had gone to him have returned. The Modi-Shah strategy has failed in J&K.”

Farooq likens Rahul to Adi Shankaracharya

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, meanwhile, likened the Congress MP to Vedic scholar Adi Shankaracharya.

Drawing parallels while addressing a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir’s Lakhanpur, Farooq said that Rahul was the first person after Shankaracharya to have undertaken a yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

“Centuries ago, Shankaracharya came here. He walked when there were no roads but jungles. He had walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi is the second person who took out a yatra from the same Kanyakumari and is reaching Kashmir,” Abdullah said.

The octogenarian leader further said that the aim of this yatra is to unite India.

(With inputs from agencies)

