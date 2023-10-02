Will quit if BJP-JJP alliance continues in 2024: Senior BJP leader Birender

: Senior Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader and former union minister Birender Singh on Monday threatened to quit the party if it continued its alliance with the Jannayak Janata party (JJP) in Haryana in the 2024 assembly polls.

Addressing a gathering during ‘meri awaz suno’ rally in Jind, Singh lashed out at Haryana deputy chief minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and criticised various policies of the BJP government, including PM -Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

“If the BJP will continue its alliance with Dushyant’s JJP, I will quit the party. They (JJP party leaders) are taking 8% commission from people for tender works and if you go through a middleman, they charge 10% commission. You consider him (referring to Dushyant) as Devi Lal but he is the first politician who betrayed the public the most. They have become symbols of corruption. Some people in BJP think that the JJP will garner votes for them, I want to tell them that the pocket of JJP is empty in terms of votes,” the former union minister added.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Singh’s son Brijendra had defeated JJP’s Dushyant from Hisar parliamentary seat and in assembly polls the same year, Dushyant took revenge of his loss by defeating sitting MLA and Singh’s wife Prem Lata from Uchana. In the 2014 assembly polls, Prem Lata had defeated Dushyant from Uchana.

The veteran BJP leader criticised the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, saying that the farmers did not require ₹6,000 per year from the union government and instead, the government should to double the farmers’ income.

“If the prices of crops will be doubled, the income of the farmer and his labourers will automatically double. The farmers do not require subsidy on fertilizers. They need good prices for crops. The condition of women in the state is very poor and the youth are leaving Haryana villages and moving to foreign countries for employment by selling their lands. The BJP and previous Congress governments have failed to generate employment for youths and a safe atmosphere for women,” he added.

The former union minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting him into the union cabinet. Singh had served as the union minister for steel from 2016-2019.

“I had quit the Congress after serving 42 years as my name for union minister was taken back a few hours before the swearing-in-ceremony. I thank PM Modi for inducting me into his cabinet. I was the only Congress leader in Haryana, who received the most respect from Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. I met Sonia ji before leaving the party and told her that I will never speak against her. I will always respect PM Modi,” he added.

Singh said that he was the only BJP leader in the country who supported farmers during their agitation against the three farm laws, which are now repealed, and wrestlers during their protest against former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“No party can dare to ask their leader to stay mum on issues like farmers’ and women’s safety,” he added.

He asserted that the saffron party got strengthened in Haryana after he and other leaders, including Rao Inderjit Singh, Dharambir Singh and Ramesh Kaushik quit the Congress, and Krishan Pal left the INLD and joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 polls.

Commenting on Singh’s statement, Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb said that a person who cannot support PM Modi, cannot do politics alone.

