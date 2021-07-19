Will send legal notice to Charuni: BJP leader Grover

BJP leader and former minister Manish Grover on Sunday uploaded a video message wherein he said that he will send a legal notice to BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni for allegedly tarnishing his image in connection with a Hisar incident.

It has been alleged that obscene gestures were made from the former minister’s car after a party meeting outside Guru Jambheshwar university in Hisar on July 10.

“Charuni had been trying to tarnish my image and I have decided to send a defamation notice to him. He has political ambitions and wants to become state chief minister like Arvind Kejriwal, while using protesters in farm agitation to gain political mileage. He will never be successful in this task,” Grover added.

Meanwhile, nearly a week-long dharna outside Grover’s house in Rohtak over the Hisar incident ended on Sunday after he held a meeting with farmers, including women, on Saturday night.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Inderjeet Singh said the former minister had held a meeting with them and discussed the Hisar incident.

“He regretted the incident and after that, we decided to lift the indefinite stir outside his house. Our protest across toll plazas will continue and only the dharna outside his house was lifted as Grover has apologised,” he added.

The women mahapanchayat called in Rohtak against Grover has also been cancelled after both parties arrived on a consensus.