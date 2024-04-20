Will serve people of Mandi to best of my ability: Kangana Ranaut rebuts ‘outsider’ criticism

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Kangana Ranaut, on Saturday dismissed criticism of her being an “outsider” being parachuted to contest the polls. BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut and former CM Jai Ram Thakur during a road show at Chail Chowk. (HT Photo)

Kangana, who held road shows in Chail Chowk and Rewalsar in Mandi alongside the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, said, “I want to tell you that my house is in Bhambla of Sarkaghat. I have relatives everywhere. I will serve you to the best of my ability.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The leader dubbed the Congress-led state government “unrighteous” in the latest attack on her opponents.

While addressing a gathering, Ranaut criticised an old remark made by chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu about forming a government in a state with a Hindu majority population, adding, “This statement shows his thinking about Hindutva. It is evident that this government is composed of individuals who are opposed to Sanatana principles.”

Heaping praise on the BJP-led central government, the leader said it exemplified the concept of “Ram Rajya” and was dedicated to advancing the welfare of every segment of society through innovative developmental initiatives.

Kangana also alleged that corruption had reached its pinnacle in the state under the Sukhu-led government and urged the people not only to elect the BJP government at the Centre but also to play a pivotal role in establishing a BJP-led government in the state through their votes on June 1.

“There is only one guarantee prevailing in the country, and that is Modi’s guarantee. The Modi government has delivered on its promises,” she stated.

“The Centre has provided ₹1,800 crore houses in the aftermath of the disaster, yet Congress leaders claim they received nothing. They are habitual liars who have mishandled the aid received from the Centre. It is imperative that we remove such a government from power and install a BJP-led government both at the state and central levels,” she asserted.