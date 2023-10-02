: In an effort to promote the shooting sport, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to set up shooting ranges in major cities and towns of the state.

Will set up shooting ranges in big cities to promote the sport: Khattar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister said that the initiative will not only help to improve the performance of the sportspersons, but will also encourage the youth towards the game. He said that the ranges will also enable the youth to compete in the national and international competitions.

During a programme in Rohtak, the chief minister said that the sportspersons from the state have given good performances at the ongoing Asian Games.

The chief minister also highlighted the state government’s commitment to securing the future of athletes through the implementation of sports policies. He praised the dedication of the state’s wrestlers by introducing a new slogan- “jai jawan, jai kisan, jai vigyan, jai pahalwan.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!