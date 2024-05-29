 Will start indefinite protest at CNG plant’s gate on June 8: Ludhiana locals - Hindustan Times
Will start indefinite protest at CNG plant’s gate on June 8: Ludhiana locals

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 30, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The committee appealed to the government and administration to halt the project to protect the health and well-being of the locals

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and residents near Bagga village in Ladhowal on Wednesday submitted the third memorandum to the additional deputy commissioner, urging for the closure of a CNG biogas plant being set up by a private company.

They warned that if no action is taken by June 8, they will stage an indefinite protest at the plant’s main gate. (HT File)
The committee appealed to the government and administration to halt the project to protect the health and well-being of the locals. They warned that if no action is taken by June 8, they will stage an indefinite protest at the plant’s main gate.

representatives of the locals alleged that previous applications did not lead to in any action from the administration.

The leaders highlighted the rapid construction of the gas plant between the villages of Bagga Kalan and Chahar on the Ladhowal-Hambran road. They warned that the plant would pose severe health risks to nearby villagers, including cancer, heart disease and skin disorders, due to the pollution.

The process involves collecting cow dung and straw, which could cause significant environmental damage. Additionally, residents said that the project would draw millions of liters of groundwater and discharge wastewater, potentially contaminating local water sources.

The leaders stressed that their area, designated as a green zone, would see property values plummet as no one would want to live near the plant.

