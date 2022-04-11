Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Will take probe into Hoshiarpur land scam to its logical end: Minister

On April 5 this year, the additional district and sessions court of Ludhiana rejected the closure report in the Hoshiarpur land scam filed by the vigilance bureau on June 14, 2019.
As per the FIR registered on February 2017, the Akali leaders and other land dealers in alleged connivance with the sub-divisional magistrate purchased land notified for a national highway project. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Punjab revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Sunday said that the state government will probe the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam and won’t spare those involved in it.

The Hoshiarpur MLA said, “We were not among the ones who looted the state and will leave no stone unturned to take the probe to its logical conclusion. We will take the legal route to recover the public money.”

In February 2017, Punjab civil services (PCS) officer Anand Sagar Sharma, then Hoshiarpur SDM, along with then Shiromani Akali Dal leaders from Hoshiarpur Satwinderpal Singh, Avtar Singh Johal, Harpinder Singh Gill, besides local businessman Parteek Gupta, his father Pardeep Gupta, Jaswinderpal Singh and others were booked by the vigilance in the case.

As per the FIR registered on February 2017, the Akali leaders and other land dealers in alleged connivance with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) purchased land notified for a national highway project in the name of their family members from farmers at relatively low prices and then sold it to the government at higher rates. Also, chunks of farmland purchased by these dealers and politicians were shown as residential colonies to get even higher compensation.

