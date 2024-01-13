close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will take strict action against immigration fraudsters: Vij

Will take strict action against immigration fraudsters: Vij

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 14, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Vij said a special investigation team (SIT) constituted to deal with issues of immigration has arrested more than 500 individuals involved in this practice.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday warned that the perpetrators of kabootarbazi, the prevalent practice of sending people abroad using fraudulent means, will have to leave Haryana. The minister who was holding a darbar in Ambala to hear people’s grievances said stringent measures will be implemented against those involved in unlawful migration activities.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij (File)
Haryana home minister Anil Vij (File)

Vij said a special investigation team (SIT) constituted to deal with issues of immigration has arrested more than 500 individuals involved in this practice.

Responding to reported incidents of immigration frauds, the minister on Saturday referred them to the SIT and for initiation of action against the accused.

An official spokesperson said a family from Gharaunda in Karnal conveyed that a member has been deceived of 5.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. A woman from Jandheri in Ambala also reported a similar case involving her brother who was defrauded of 3.5 lakh.

Vij had recently said the state government is drafting a Bill to regulate immigration agents and agencies. The proposed law — Registration and Regulation of the Travel Agencies Bill — will help control travel agents who fraudulently promise to send people abroad.

The minister said a helpline number 80530-03400 has also been set up for the assistance of individuals affected by immigration fraud. The SIT constituted to deal with immigration frauds has registered 1,008 cases, arrested 662 persons and recovered 4.75 crore.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
