Will work as bridge between Centre, state: Punjab guv Gulab Chand Kataria

A day after meeting officials of the NHAI, railways, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday held a meeting with senior IAS officers of Punjab to review the central development projects and public welfare schemes in the state. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during his swearing-in July. (HT File)

After a formal introductory session with the officers at Punjab Raj Bhavan, Kataria said he will work as a bridge between the Centre and the state for the development of Punjab. “Everyone should work collectively to ensure that the benefit of all welfare schemes reaches the real beneficiaries, for which he will also contribute his due part,” he said. The Centre and the AAP government in Punjab have been at odds over withholding of funds by the former under the NHM, RDF and the MDF, with the latest flashpoint being Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari’s warning to the state to improve the law and order situation or lose eight highway projects of the NHAI.

Kataria further said that review meetings regarding central development works and public welfare schemes would be held from time to time. “For the proper implementation of public welfare schemes and to review the central development projects will reach ground level along with the state government functionaries,” he added.

The governor told the officers that the common man should not suffer in government offices and the IAS officers and their subordinate staff should fix time for public dealing on working days. He also said that the state officers should remain in constant contact with the officials of the central government for the approval of development proposals sent by the state. “If there is an obstacle in the clearance of any project at any level, I am ready to provide all support and help,” he said.