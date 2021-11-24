Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Willing to field candidates from all 117 assembly segments in Punjab: BKU’s Charuni
chandigarh news

Willing to field candidates from all 117 assembly segments in Punjab: BKU’s Charuni

The BKU leader, who held meetings with farmers in different assembly segments of Sangrur district, says they will give responsibility to those who want to serve people
BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni at the Bhawanigarh grain market in Punjab’s Sangrur district on Tuesday.
Published on Nov 24, 2021 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Tuesday said they were willing to field candidates from all 117 constituencies in Punjab in the assembly elections early next year.

The BKU leader, who held meetings with farmers in Bhawanigarh, Sunam and Dhuri segments of Sangrur district, said, “We will give responsibility to those who want to serve the people. We are making efforts. We have started the ‘Mission Punjab’ to clean politics and we want legislators be elected from among common people and not from traditional parties who looted people in the past seven decades.”

About the farmer unions’ opposition to his political activities, he said, “I am being invited by people in Punjab. If they oppose me, the masses will respond to them. Punjabis played a key role in the freedom movement but our own leaders are exploiting us.”

The agriculture sector has not remained a profitable profession, he said, adding that the youth of Punjab is migrating in search of greener pastures in other countries and politicians were responsible for this.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP