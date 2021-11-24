Willing to field candidates from all 117 assembly segments in Punjab: BKU’s Charuni

Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Tuesday said they were willing to field candidates from all 117 constituencies in Punjab in the assembly elections early next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BKU leader, who held meetings with farmers in Bhawanigarh, Sunam and Dhuri segments of Sangrur district, said, “We will give responsibility to those who want to serve the people. We are making efforts. We have started the ‘Mission Punjab’ to clean politics and we want legislators be elected from among common people and not from traditional parties who looted people in the past seven decades.”

About the farmer unions’ opposition to his political activities, he said, “I am being invited by people in Punjab. If they oppose me, the masses will respond to them. Punjabis played a key role in the freedom movement but our own leaders are exploiting us.”

The agriculture sector has not remained a profitable profession, he said, adding that the youth of Punjab is migrating in search of greener pastures in other countries and politicians were responsible for this.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}