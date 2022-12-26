Winter session of Haryana assembly from Monday

The winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will begin on Monday with the Congress set to corner the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government on a range of issues and seeking discussion through adjournment motions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress, which is the principal opposition party in the 90-member House, has been on the front foot after the Adampur bypoll where the party garnered 39.3% vote share despite the Congress nominee losing the election.

Also, the assembly session is being held close on the heels of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) elections in which the ruling BJP suffered setbacks.

The assembly session is likely to last three days. However, the final decision regarding the number of sittings will be taken on December 26 when the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet ahead of the session.

The former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has already unveiled Congress’ plan to corner the government, saying the people of Haryana are facing a “mountain of unresolved problems.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress MLAs will seek discussion on issues, including MBBS bond policy, increasing unemployment and crimes against women, drug addiction, debt, unemployment, and poor health infrastructure in the state.

The assembly session will start at 11 am and conclude at 6 pm every day, an official of the Vidhan Sabha said.

As per the list of business regarding the first sitting of the winter session of the assembly, at least 10 Bills will be introduced on the opening sitting of the assembly, including the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Second Amendment Bill.

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Bill, 2022, will also be introduced while there are five Bills to be taken up for introduction, consideration and passing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The discussion will be held on calling attention notices regarding the death of four persons due to drinking spurious and poisonous liquor in Sonepat on November 23.

The House will also discuss making provisions for Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Fund in the state.