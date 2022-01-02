With 0mm rain, Chandigarh saw driest December in 12 years

With no rain throughout the month, December 2021 was the driest in 12 years as per the data available with India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the month witnessed trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) on four days, the value for the whole month has been kept at 0mm as there were no significant showers in the month.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “December usually experiences rain but it’s only due to Western Disturbances. This time, we had around four Western Disturbances, but they were weak in the plains, even though these did cause rain and snow in the hilly areas of Northwestern India.”

Rain likely from January 4

The IMD director added that residents can expect rain at the start of 2022.

A Western Disturbance is likely to hit the region on the night of January 4 and bring moderate rainfall in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. It is likely to continue up to January 6, while conditions for fog will start around the morning of January 8.

The day temperature, which has also been on the higher side in recent days, is likely to fall when it starts raining. The minimum temperature, however, is likely to go up due to this. Maximum temperature went up from 20.9°C on Friday to 21.5°C on Saturday. Minimum temperature went up from 4.7°C on Friday to 5.1°C on Saturday. Maximum temperature will remain between 20 degrees and 21 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 5 degrees and 7 degrees.

2021 was driest since 2016

The annual rainfall tally of 2021 has gone up to 735.5 mm, making it the driest since 2016 when it had gone down to 568.3 mm as per IMD data. The normal annual rainfall of Chandigarh is 1,059.3 mm, making 2021 30.5% deficient in rain.

Singh said, “There haven’t been any winter rains with 0 mm rain in December and 0.6 mm rain in November. Further the monsoon also didn’t see much rain this year and July and August, which are usually the wettest months of the year, received below average rainfall.”

September was the wettest month of 2021 with 176.8 mm of rain.