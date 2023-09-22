With 18 cases against him in Punjab, Sukha was Bambiha gang’s handler

Fugitive gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, who was mainly involved in organised criminal activities but had a limited association with terror activities, is the son of a Moga resident, who was shot dead by ‘militants’ in the early 90s. As per reports, Duneke was allegedly shot dead in Canada’s Winnipeg by a rival gang.

Police officials said, Duneke, along with gangster Lucky Patyal (who is believed to be in the US), was handling the activities of the Bambiha gang from abroad. He was handling the funding of the Bambiha gang. Duneke, who hails from Moga’s Duneke village, had been closely associated with the designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, a key figure in the Khalistan Tiger Force. He was involved in the killing of kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia in 2022 and the killing of Dayal Das, deputy head of Dera Harka Das at Kot Sukhia village in Faridkot in 2019. He had taken a contract to kill Das.

Presently named among the most wanted list issued by the NIA, Duneke entered the world of crime in 2013 with the first case of an attempt to murder was lodged against him. He had gone to the Faridkot district to take forceful illegal possession of land. However, he was acquitted in that case a few years later for want of evidence.

He also fled to Canada after obtaining a passport through a police clearance certificate on forged documents with the help of cops in 2017 even as seven criminal cases were pending against him. All these cases were linked to local gang activities. He went to Canada on a visitor visa. But soon after moving to Canada, he indulged in killings and extortion through his men back home. Eleven more cases, including four murders, were registered against him, since he fled to Canada, taking the total number of cases to 18. Apart from that, he was named in two cases registered by the NIA in connection with a terror gangster network.

Duneke’s mother and sister had moved with him to Canada, while his uncle and cousin’s sister are living in his native village. All the relatives of Duneke refused to talk. Meanwhile, Moga SSP J Elanchezhian said gangster Duneke’s sister has informed her relatives in Moga that he has been shot dead in Canada. However, he said there is no confirmation through the official channels.

A local resident, on condition of anonymity, said that after completing the 12th class, he was given the job of a peon in the district administration office in Moga on compassionate grounds. But he stopped coming to the office after a couple of months following which he was dismissed,” he added.

A police official, on condition of anonymity, said that Duneke was a hardcore criminal involved in the extortion and contract killings but he was not named in any terror-linked cases in Punjab.

A lookout circular against Duneke was issued on December 9, 2021, while a red corner notice (RCN) request was under process.

