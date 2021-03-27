Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / With 351 new virus cases, HP records highest single-day spike this year
chandigarh news

With 351 new virus cases, HP records highest single-day spike this year

The active cases have climbed to 2,124 and recoveries have reached 58,807 after 128 people recuperated; Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 10,777 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,406 cases
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 02:12 AM IST
(Representative Photo/ HT File)

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 351 coronavirus infections, the highest single-day spike this year, taking the state’s tally to 61,967 while the death toll mounted to 1,017 after one patient succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 63 were reported in Una, 62 in Hamirpur, 59 in Kangra, 50 in Sirmaur, 39 in Solan, 38 in Shimla, 20 in Bilaspur, 11 in Mandi, five in Kullu and four in Chamba.

The active cases have climbed to 2,124 and recoveries have reached 58,807 after 128 people recuperated.

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 10,777 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,406 cases, and Kangra with 9,196 cases. Solan has 7,205 cases, Kullu 4,511, Sirmaur 3,883, Una 3,857, Hamirpur 3,327, Bilaspur 3,150, Chamba 3001, Kinnaur 1,395, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,259.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP