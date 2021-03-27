With 351 new virus cases, HP records highest single-day spike this year

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 351 coronavirus infections, the highest single-day spike this year, taking the state’s tally to 61,967 while the death toll mounted to 1,017 after one patient succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 63 were reported in Una, 62 in Hamirpur, 59 in Kangra, 50 in Sirmaur, 39 in Solan, 38 in Shimla, 20 in Bilaspur, 11 in Mandi, five in Kullu and four in Chamba.

The active cases have climbed to 2,124 and recoveries have reached 58,807 after 128 people recuperated.

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 10,777 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,406 cases, and Kangra with 9,196 cases. Solan has 7,205 cases, Kullu 4,511, Sirmaur 3,883, Una 3,857, Hamirpur 3,327, Bilaspur 3,150, Chamba 3001, Kinnaur 1,395, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,259.