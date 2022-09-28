With Altaf Bukhari’s entry, Uri emerges as new political hotbed in Valley

For decades now, the politics of Jammu and Kashmir has been dominated by politicians often concentrated around the high-profile Gupkar in the summer capital Srinagar. Villagers in the remote mountainous areas had little to no influence over the state’s politics, although these villages often bore the brunt of conflict between India and Pakistan armies along the highly-volatile LoC.

But one area along the line of control in north Kashmir’s Uri now feels that the traditional political reality can change in the next assembly elections as and when they take place.

Dwellers of the village Muqam Peeran and its adjoining areas are ecstatic after the son of soil Altaf Bukhari, Apni Party president, decided to contest from the area.

“The people of Uri came to me and requested why I couldn’t represent my birthplace. I couldn’t say no to them seeing their sincerity,” Bukhari said.

Bukhari has remained a legislator from the Amira Kadal constituency of Srinagar, now rechristened as Chanpora. He has, however, also chosen Uri as his second constituency, giving a boost to his party’s prospects in the area.

The state has been without an elected government for over four years now and the next elections will be the first since the abrogation of J&K’s special status. All the political parties are in poll mode, and the emergence of a new political party (Democratic Azad Party, launched by Ghulam Nabi Azad) indicates that the elections are near.

The village Muqam Peeran is nestled along a gushing water stream, encircled by Kail and Deodar forests and is part of the Lachipora wildlife sanctuary, home to the near-extinct Qazinag Markhor, a majestic mammal with trademark corkscrew horns. It is home to 350 households, while the entire block has just over 1,000 households.

The village is the birthplace of Altaf Bukhari, who was the first to reach out to the Central government post-August 2019 when such outreach was considered taboo by traditional parties like the National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It was from this village that the Bukhari’s first shifted to neighbouring Ladoora in Rafiabad - an apple-rich belt in north Kashmir - and then to Sheikhbagh in Srinagar. However, for the first time the elections in Uri, the border constituency of Baramulla district, will become high profile with the entry of Altaf Bukhari.

The party was established months after the abrogation of Article 370, and since then, nearly two dozen legislators from different parties have joined Apni Party. In March 2020, all the prominent leaders of the party met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

Political analysts believe that it is going to be a direct contest between his candidates and the PAGD, with the Apni Party having an edge, at least on four seats.

“Even when Bukhari didn’t represent us, he got us ₹21 crore road sanctioned. And it is a pride for us he will represent us, and we will support him,” said Abdul Aziz Lone, panchayat member, who has so far been voting for the Congress.

Since 1996, Uri, one of the sensitive constituencies comprising 112 villages, has either been represented by the NC or the Congress. “For the first time, a CM candidate will be contesting from Uri. He belongs to this place and could solve our problems,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Chodhary, who was one of the influential leaders in NC for 20 years but left the party to support Bukhari.

NC’s Sajjad Shafi, who has been camping in Uri for many years, says Bukhari isn’t a threat to him. “He is still new in the area and is no match to the politicians who have worked here for years,” he said.

Maqsood Ahmad, a political analyst said, “The old politicians like Sajjad Shafi, Raja Ajaz or Taj Mohiuddin have an established vote bank, and Bukhari will have to start from zero. The elections will be interesting, even BJP can spring a surprise here.”