With eye on better ties with public, Chandigarh Police launch ‘Samavesh’ programme

Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday launched ‘Samavesh’, a community policing programme of the UT Police, aimed at improving relations and coordination between the force and residents. (HT Photo)

Samavesh, which in its operational term means policing along with the community, aims to reduce trust deficit, dignity deficit and spatial disconnect among citizens and the police.

Chandigarh Police have opened Samavesh Kendras, which will be collectively managed by police functionaries and representatives of the community, including civil society members, specialists from medical and education fields, NGOs etc. The staff at these kendras will come in civvies to connect better with the public.

Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan said,“The Samavesh Kendras have been established so public can share their concerns with police officers. Moreover, people will be able to avail of 14 police services under a single roof.”

14 services under one roof

Samavesh Kendras will provide the facility of e-FIR registration, complaint registration, character verification, employee verification, tenant verification, servant verification, lost article report, locked house registration, passport verification, know the status of complaints/case service, Application for horse-riding school, shooting range, police clearance certificate, senior citizen sticker will also be available here.

