With eye on elections, bid to resurrect Dera Sacha Sauda

It looked like the end of the road for the Dera Sacha Sauda when its controversial head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in three cases, including two life terms. A CBI court in 2017 handed him a 20-year sentence for raping his followers and he was awarded life terms in January 2019 and October 2021 for two murders.

The dwindling numbers, both in terms of followers and offerings, besides the closure of its commercial establishments and manufacturing units brought the dera operations to a halt and put its once robust financial status under cloud. An air of despondency descended on the premis, as the dera’s followers are called. A large number deserted the sect after the 2017 violence in Haryana and Punjab after the police crackdown following Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction.

The dera’s assets and bank accounts were scanned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and income tax authorities. A status report filed by the ED before the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2018 said that after scrutinising documents from the CBI pertaining to the acquisition of land by the dera, it was found that 293 acres of farm land was acquired by way of donation from farmers and power of attorney executed in favour of three dera personnel, who subsequently gifted it to the dera by way of gift deeds. The matter needs to be investigated by the specialised wing of income tax under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016, it said.

Another status report filed before the court by the income tax authorities said the names of Gurmeet Ram Rahim and his daughter, Charanpreet Kaur, have surfaced in the incorporation documents pertaining to overseas properties. “Investigations are being carried out and summons have been issued to Charanpreet. A reference has also been made to the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units for ascertaining the ownership of overseas properties of the dera,’’ the income tax authorities said.

More the merrier

Recent developments, however, suggest that the Sirsa-based sect is aiming to resurrect itself, with help from BJP-ruled Haryana politicians. The dera stepped up its activities after its incarcerated chief was granted a 40-day parole on January 20. Though Gurmeet Ram Rahim remained confined at the dera’s ashram in Barnawa in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh and is barred from moving out, he has been connecting with followers across the country and abroad by holding interactive online sessions, often with over 40 locations at a time.

The sect has organised large-scale cleanliness drives in Haryana and Rajasthan with Gurmeet Ram Rahim leading the way, virtually.

“The revival is being facilitated with the active connivance of the Haryana government. There is a tacit understanding between the dera and the state government. The government wants crowds to return to him as his followers can influence the 2024 elections. It cuts both ways. The more the merrier for both the dera and the state government,’’ says Anshul Chhatrapati, the son of deceased journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. The dera head and three others were sentenced to life by a CBI court in 2019 for Ram Chander Chhatrapati’s murder.

Parole his right: Govt

Haryana government officials say the parole is the right of every convict provided he/she has a good conduct in prison. They deny any favour. “There are high court directives where the divisional commissioner’s orders denying parole to a convict without justification have been quashed,’’ says an official, requesting anonymity.

Quoting a January 18 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the official says that divisional commissioners have been asked by the court to ensure “whenever they pass orders and the rejection is on the ground that the security of the state or nation is under threat, at least the background is checked that whether the petitioner has availed parole and surrendered back on time.”

Anshul, however, says that conditions prohibiting the dera head from attending religious or political congregation, public meetings, both in person and online were imposed on the dera head when he was granted three weeks furlough in February last year. “Why are those conditions not applicable now?” he says. “Parole should be denied to the dera head as he is a habitual offender, serving multiple sentences,’’ he adds.

State advocate general BR Mahajan, however, argues that under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, Gurmeet Ram Rahim does not fall in the category of hardcore prisoners and is entitled for temporary release.

All for a following

Barely 48 hours after the dera head stepped out of Rohtak’s Sunaria jail after being granted parole on January 20, two senior BJP leaders – Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar and former minister Krishen Bedi – were seen attending a virtual satsang addressed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim and interacting with him. Though the two denied any political motive, the opposition Congress criticised their actions as a “vote-catching ploy”. Last year, Haryana BJP leaders, including Karnal mayor Renu Gupta, attended an online congregation addressed by the dera head, setting off criticism.

So, what makes politicians queue up before a convict with a following? Ashutosh Kumar, a political scientist from Panjab University, Chandigarh, says politicians start queuing up only when they are convinced that someone is relevant or of use to them. “The dera head will be relevant in elections because of the following the sect commands,” he says.

“It still has a core following. The numbers may have dwindled but a dedicated set is there. It’s easier to bow before one man and get a chunk of votes than reach out to individual voters. A few thousand votes can make a difference in an assembly election,’’ the official says .

Back in the fold

“Social inequality and discrimination are reflected in prejudices. If a sect vows to overcome these inequalities, it instantly appeals to lower castes. Dera leaders project themselves as social reformers and undertake charitable work to earn goodwill. Impressed, the poor become followers. Deras communicate in simple language that appeals to the masses. They propagate issues that masses can relate to. The anti-drug and anti-liquor campaigns are examples,’’ Kumar says.

The dera’s stance against liquor and drug abuse, often leading to domestic violence and disintegration of families, resonated well with women followers.

Rameshwar, a dera follower from Khanpur Kolian in Kurukshetra, from where former sect manager Ranjit Singh for whose murder Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to life hailed, says he is still unconvinced about his conviction. “We didn’t desert the dera during trying times. We had a hand to mouth existence before we came to the dera and now have financial stability,” he says. His wife, Sushila, believes the dera chief is a manifestation of the divine. “Whether he is in prison or outside, his influence remains intact,’’ she says.

Hemraj of Kotli village in Sirsa, who joined the sect 22 years ago is a premi sewak (formerly Bhangidas) who organises prayer sessions at the village naam charcha ghar (prayer hall). “Government pressure and fear of getting implicated in police cases led to desertions after 2017. However, many followers are back. They know these are false allegations,’’ says Hemraj.

Raja Ram of Arniawali village in Sirsa joined the sect three decades ago. He says it was only due to the dera’s teachings that he and his children steered clear of bad habits. “We are solidly with our dera chief,’’ he says.

Only social work, no politics: Dera

HT: An increase in dera activities since the parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim suggests it is trying to revive its following and enterprise?

Dera spokesperson Sandeep Kaur Insan: Since 1948, Dera Sacha Sauda has only been involved in social welfare. Through his letters, our chief has been motivating followers to do humanitarian work. Whenever out on parole, he motivates youngsters to shun drugs and inspires them to do exemplary work for society.

Politicians are queuing up, is it back to vote-bank politics?

Anyone, including members of any political party, can take part in the dera’s online satsang, cleanliness drives and anti-drug campaign. Our resolve is to rid society of social evils.

What is the role of the dera’s political affairs committee?

There is no political affairs committee of the Dera Sacha Sauda now. We have no role in politics.

What about the dera head’s conviction?

The conviction and sentencing have been challenged in the Punjab and Haryana high court. There are several cases where judgments of trial courts have proved to be wrong. We have faith in the judicial system and God. We will get justice.

Who leads the dera in the absence of its chief?

No one can take our chief’s place. The management committee only takes care of ashram arrangements.

