Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim walks out of Rohtak jail, reaches Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim walked out of Sunaria jail here on Saturday after Rohtak divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma granted him a 40-day parole.

Ram Rahim went to the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram at Barnawa in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, said jail officials.

The Rohtak divisional commissioner said the dera chief has been granted a parole for 40 days and all rules have been followed while giving him the parole.

Ram Rahim is also likely to attend the birth anniversary event of former dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25 in Sirsa, sources said. Earlier, the dera head had been granted parole on October 14 and it ended on November 25 last year. During his previous parole period in October-November, Ram Rahim held several online “satsang” sessions at the Barnawa ashram. Some of these sessions were attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa.

Prior to his October parole last year, he was given a month-long parole in June. Besides, he was granted three weeks’ furlough from February 7, 2022, barely two weeks before the Punjab assembly polls.

In 2021, Ram Rahim and four others were also convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a dera manager. The dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist in Sirsa over 16 years ago. He is also convicted of raping his two disciples and is currently serving a 20-year jail term.

Haryana jails minister Ranjit Singh Chautala had earlier said Singh had filed an application seeking a 40-day parole, which was forwarded to the Rohtak divisional commissioner.