With focus on expansion, 3-day RSS top brass meet begins in Panipat

A three-day meeting of the highest decision-making body of the RSS began at Samalkha of Panipat today with a focus on Sangh’s expansion to 1 lakh places ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’s (ABPS) while BJP national president JP Nadda was also among the attendees.

The annual meeting began with tributes to late Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav former Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav, senior lawyer Shanti Bhushan and other public figures who have passed away over the past year.

On the first day of the ABPS, around 1,474 karyakartas and the top leadership of the RSS discussed the expansion plans for the next year.

“Shakhas are now being held at 3,700 new places. A total of 6,160 news shakhas have opened. Saptahik milans have increased to 6,543, recording a 30 % growth. Others have recorded a growth of 10 %. Sangh mandali has increased by 1,680, recording a growth of 20 %. Altogether, at 71,351 locations, the reach and activity of the Sangh has been recorded. In one year, as we inch closer to the centenary of the foundation of the Sangh (in 2025), we will improve our reach to 1 lakh places,” said RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya.

He said that in 2025, the Sangh is going to complete 100 years of its establishment. Sangh’s work has improved even after the Covid pandemic in 2020. In 2020, there were 62,491 shakhas at 38,913 places, weekly meetings at 20,303 places and monthly congregations at 8,732 places. In 2023, this number has increased to 68,651 shakhas at 42,613 places, weekly meetings at 26,877 places and monthly congregations at 10,412 places.

From the point of view of the Sangh, there are 911 districts across the country, out of which the direct work of the Sangh reaches to 901 districts, 88% of the 6,663 blocks, out of 59,326 mandals, 26,498 have direct branches.

In order to increase the Sangh work in the centenary year, in addition to the regular pracharaks and vistars of the Sangh, 1,300 workers have turned out to be centenary vistaraks for two years, he added.

“People’s interest towards Sangh is increasing. Even people are searching for Sangh and requesting to connect through the digital platform as from 2017 to 2022, the Sangh has received 7,25,000 requests, especially from the youths,” he added.

In the last one year, 1,21,137 youths have received the primary education of the Sangh. In the coming year’s plan, 109 teaching classes of Sangh education will be organised across the country, in which about 20,000 volunteers are expected to receive education, he added.