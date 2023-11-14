With local body polls not in sight, J&K parties gear up for Lok Sabha 2024

With no signs of assembly or local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir, political parties are starting preparing for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All major parties are holding rallies and programmes to galvanise their leaders and workers.

After delimitation in J&K, there are only five seats left for polls as the Ladakh seat is now part of the Ladakh UT, formed after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K

The outcome of the Lok Sabha elections could set tune for assembly polls, indicating the strength of the parties in the Union Territory.

After delimitation in J&K, there are only five seats left for polls as the Ladakh seat is now part of the Ladakh UT, formed after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag were won by the National Conference (NC). The Bharatiya Janata Party bagged Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh seats.

“We are prepared for the Lok Sabha polls. Our party will be contesting from all seats of Kashmir,” said Peoples Conference (PC) spokesperson Adnan Ashraf. In the 2019 polls, PC were runner-up in Baramulla and Srinagar. “This time, our party has massive support across Kashmir. The results will be a big surprise,” Ashraf added.

NC is also holding series of programmes in Kashmir. In the last week, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah held four big conventions in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, Bandipora and Tangmarg, and another is schedules in Baramulla’s Pattan in the coming days.

“We are prepared for all elections. Unfortunately, the BJP is scared to conduct any,” said NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq.

Peoples Democratic Party, that had won three seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, is also trying to reorganise its cadres. recently, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti met former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Baig, sparking speculation of his return to the party. Several other leaders, who had left the party in 2019, had established contact with party last month, according to leaders privy to the developments.

“As a political party, we are connected to workers. Yes, once the elections are announced, the preparations become more aggressive. In Baramulla, we are slightly on the back foot but in Srinagar and the south, we are strong as five constituencies of south Kashmir where we have a considerable track record are now part of Srinagar Lok Sabha seat,” said PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan.

Apni Party and Democratic Progressive Azad Party, which will enter the fray this year for the first time, have also started preparations for the polls in 2024. Apni Party spokesperson Javeed Baig said that their “best candidates would contest the polls.”

BJP leaders are hopeful of repeating the performance of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.“We will emerge victorious,” said J&K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur .

NC, Cong flay BJP for delaying elections

The NC and the Congress on Tuesday blamed the BJP for deliberately delaying polls and said the party is afraid of facing people of the UT.

J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool said that BJP had ruined J&K and from last nine years no assembly elections have been held in J&K.

Omar Abdullah said that the BJP was afraid of holding polls in J&K. “The BJP can’t face people of Jammu and Kashmir. Leave assembly elections, now BJP isn’t ready to hold urban local body polls, the tenure of Srinagar municipal corporation has ended and Jammu corporation will end soon. The tenure of panchayats is nearing end as well,” he said.

