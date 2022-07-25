With locals’ contribution, Abohar’s city museum to revive its heritage
: Peeved at being tagged India’s 3rd dirtiest city in 2020, Abohar municipal corporation is coming up with a city museum dedicated to its forgotten heritage.
Besides expediting sanitation and infrastructure development projects, the local body has also engaged Yogesh Snehi, an assistant professor of history at the School of Liberal Studies, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) for the ambitious ‘Abohar History Project’.
A native of Abohar, Snehi’s team completed the first phase of six months of citizen engagements in June where residents were encouraged to contribute their family possessions to raise the unique public museum.
“People are contributing old photographs, artefacts and other materials. We hope to gather more materials in the next phase as our team is trying to motivate residents. These contributions are being archived in a storytelling format,” said Snehi.
He said the modern Abohar was developed by the Britishers on the pattern of New York and a report of the Public Health Administration of Punjab published in 1934-35 adjudged ‘this small town as one of the most progressive in the province from the sanitary point of view.’
“During the British regime, Abohar was the hub of horse breeding and a major cotton trade centre having business with Karachi and other mandis. But after India’s partition, this town was neglected. It is important to make people familiar with the rich past of the town,” said the expert.
MC’s official files are a potential heritage which can be digitised for a better understanding of British and post-Independence.
Conceptualised in 2021
Former municipal commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish, a 2015-batch IAS officer, who was tasked to improve sanitation levels of the city after it fared badly in the 2020 national cleanliness audit, was the brain behind the project.
“Abohar is a unique small town of Punjab having lingual and cultural fusion with adjoining Haryana and Rajasthan. During the course of urban development planning, I came across Snehi and thus struck the idea to prepare a database of this historic city. Experts were engaged and six mohalla or neighbourhood museums were curated,” said Kaplish.
Abohar mayor Vimal Tathai said the local body has agreed to engage research fellows who will work on different themes, including wool and cotton trade activities in the colonial period, migration and new settlements after India’s partition, every year and display the collected materials.
People are hesitant to share their memoirs and possessions and MC is working to break the barriers, he said.
“It is heartening to see documentation of how this city grew since the Kushan period dating back to 2,000 years. We were not aware that the 14th-century Moroccan scholar and explorer Ibn Battuta had referred to Abohar in his historic travelogues,” said Tathai.
Fazilka deputy commissioner Himanshu Agarwal, who also holds the charge of Abohar municipal commissioner said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been contacted to work on the remnants of a protected mud fort in the city.
“Excavation may throw more light on Abohar’s heritage and the city may be developed to attract heritage enthusiasts,” he said.
-
Neeraj Chopra’s family celebrates his silver medal in Panipat village
It was a great Sunday for the family members and relatives of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he bagged the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, US. There were celebrations at Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat district, where Neeraj lives with a joint family of 19 members. His Family members distributed “laddoos” to the guests. The women in the family, who were largely indoors, broke into dance.
-
Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Sonepat
The special task force of the Haryana Police arrested a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000, from Sonepat on Saturday night. The STF recovered two foreign-made pistols, and eight live cartridges from Praveen, alias PK of Jhajjar. Sonepat STF in-charge Sukhvinder Singh said Praveen had barged into a hospital at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar and attacked rival Neeraj Bawana gang's member Naveen, alias Bali.
-
Four Bishnoi gang members arrested with arms, ammunition in Ambala
The Ambala Police claims to have arrested four gangsters allegedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar syndicate with arms and ammunition on Saturday. They were identified as Shashank Pandey from Gorakhpur in UP, Sahil, alias Bagga, Ashwani, alias Manish and Bunty, all residents of Mahesh Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment. The Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang is behind the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
-
CBSE Class 10 topper from Haryana to get ₹20,000 per month: Khattar
Anjali, a student from Mahendragarh who has scored 100% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination, will get Rs 20,000 financial help per month for two years, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced. Speaking with Anjali and her mother via a video call on Sunday, Khattar congratulated all the members of her family and assured them that every help will be extended to the girl student who aspires to become a doctor.
-
Bajwa accuses AAP govt of ignoring elected reps
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly ignoring and sidelining elected representatives and promoting 'halka in-charges' in Gurdaspur. Bajwa further said that encouraged by this practice, the bureaucracy has also started ignoring the elected representatives.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics